President Donald Trump was overheard complimenting the French first lady, saying she was "in such good shape," during a live video in Paris on Thursday.

After a photo-op, nearly an hour into a tour led by French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump turned to first lady Brigitte Macron.

WATCH: President Trump tells the French first lady, "You're in such good shape" pic.twitter.com/UjiSIWWzoq — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017

"You’re in such good shape,” Trump remarked.

He then turned to French president to affirm that fact.

“She’s in such good physical shape,” Trump told him.

Trump then looks back at the French first lady and added, “Beautiful.”

It is unclear what Brigitte Macron said in response.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, his wife Brigitte, left, pose with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris on July 13, 2017. Michel Euler / AP Pool

Trump then squeezed Melania’s bicep and told her to “have a good time” before leaving her with the French first lady and departing with President Macron.

The entire exchange drew swift comparisons with previous remarks Trump has made about women’s appearances.

Trump summoned over a female Irish reporter — Caitríona Perry, the Washington Correspondent and U.S. Bureau Chief for Ireland's state public-service broadcaster RTÉ News — to his desk last month as he spoke to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the phone.

Trump praised her “nice smile” and told Vradkar on the phone that, “She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well.”

Critics at the time called the exchange inappropriate.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Brigitte Macron shared what much of social media labelled an “awkward handshake."

WATCH: President Trump greets Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France https://t.co/43jpeLh6Lo — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017

Some compared it to the long, white-knuckled shake Trump and President Macron shared in May.