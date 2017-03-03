Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe

President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats pushing the ongoing probe of his campaign's ties to Russia by posting a photo of Vladimir Putin having a doughnut and a coffee with New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Calling the Democrat "a total hypocrite," Trump tweeted there should be "an immediate investigation" into Schumer and "his ties to Russia and Putin."

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Schumer quickly tweeted back that he would be happy to talk about the 14-year-old Putin photo and challenged Trump and his team to talk "under oath" about their dealings with Moscow.

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

The photo is not exactly a smoking gun. It's a shot from September 2003 when Putin, who was the Russian president at the time, came to New York City to celebrate the expansion of the Russian-owned Lukoil gas stations. The event was covered by a number of news organizations.

But several web sides, including The Drudge Report and Gateway Pundit, posted the picture after Attorney General Jeff Sessions bowed to pressure and recused himself from any federal probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Sessions was under fire for not disclosing during his confirmation hearing that he met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign. He has denied doing anything improper but conceded he should have told the Senate panel about the meeting with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump has already repeatedly denied being in cahoots with Putin but has so far refused to reveal his tax records which could reveal any business dealings with Moscow.