Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe

President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats pushing the ongoing probe of his campaign's ties to Russia by posting a photo of Vladimir Putin having a doughnut and a coffee with New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Calling the Democrat "a total hypocrite," Trump tweeted there should be "an immediate investigation" into Schumer and "his ties to Russia and Putin."

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Schumer quickly tweeted back that he would be happy to talk about the 14-year-old Putin photo and challenged Trump and his team to talk "under oath" about their dealings with Moscow.

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Schumer also clarified what exactly he and Putin were noshing on.

And for the record, they were Krispy Kreme donuts. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Schumer's spokesman Matt House also weighed-in with a dig at both Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is under fire for not disclosing during his confirmation hearing that he met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

If Sen. Schumer had gone under oath at the Judiciary Committee and said they didn't eat donuts, I could see this being a problem. https://t.co/zciI2lk2c2 — Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 3, 2017

A couple hours later, Trump fired off a series of tweets demanding that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat and the House Minority leader, also be investigated "for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it." He also posted a photo of Pelosi at a 2010 meeting with the Russian ambassador and other Democratic Party leaders.

Trump also misspelled the word "hereby" two times in his tweets, which he then deleted. The first time he rendered it as "hear by." The second time he spelled it "hearby." The president finally got it right in his third tweet.

I hearby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

In between the spelling-challenged tweets, Trump tweeted about how the U.S. education system is failing American children after visiting a Catholic school near Orlando, Florida.

We must fix our education system for our kids to Make America Great Again. Wonderful day at Saint Andrew in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/OTJaHcvLzf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Neither of the photos were exactly smoking guns. The Schumer photo was shot in September 2003 when Putin, who was the Russian president at the time, came to New York City to celebrate the expansion of the Russian-owned Lukoil gas stations. The event was covered by a number of news organizations. The Pelosi photo was of a meeting on Capitol Hill.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens as U.S. Senator Charles Schumer speaks about U.S.-Russian relations during the opening of Lukoil's gasoline station on Sept. 26, 2003 in New York. Stephen Chernin / Getty Images, file

But several web sites, including The Drudge Report and Gateway Pundit, posted the Schumer/Putin picture after Sessions bowed to pressure and recused himself from any federal probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Sessions has denied doing anything improper but conceded he should have told the Senate panel about the meeting with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump has already repeatedly denied being in cahoots with Putin but has so far refused to reveal his tax records which could reveal any business dealings with Moscow.