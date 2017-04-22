President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday what he would be doing instead of attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner: holding a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Trump promised a "BIG" rally next Saturday — which happens to be his 100th day in office. He announced the event a day after he dismissed the 100-day measuring stick that functions as a de facto report card for a new presidency.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The rally will take place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which will have just wrapped up the Mid-Atlantic Alpaca Association Jubilee the Sunday prior.

It is unclear why the president chose to host a rally in a swing state more than three years before the next election. However, the event coincides with the 100-days milestone and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Because the rally is the same night as the dinner, many correspondents will have to be in Harrisburg instead of Washington, D.C., for the annual event often referred to as "Nerd Prom."

Trump tweeted in February that he planned to skip the Correspondents' Dinner. He'll be the first president to skip the annual event since Ronald Reagan — who missed it while recovering from a gunshot wound sustained during a failed assassination attempt on his life less than a month earlier.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Trump's 2011 attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner went viral when then-president Barack Obama roasted the real estate mogul, who had claimed that Obama was not born in the United States.

Daily Show Correspondent Hasan Minhaj will host this year's event in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump applauds after awarding a Purple Heart to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, with his wife Tammy Barrientos, and First Lady Melania Trump, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, April 22, 2017, in Bethesda, Maryland. Alex Brandon / AP

Before sending a rally invite to his Twitter followers, Trump awarded the Purple Heart to Sgt. First Class Alvaro Barrietos, who was recently injured in Afghanistan.

"I wanted to do this myself," Trump said, as he pinned the Purple Heart to Barrietos's right lapel.

The president joked during the campaign that he "always wanted" a Purple Heart, which is awarded to military personnel who are killed or wounded while in combat.