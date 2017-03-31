The TSA has reached out to the mother of a 13-year-old Texas boy after a video of his pat-down at an airport security checkpoint went viral.

In a Facebook post earlier in the week, Jennifer Williamson said that she and her son Aaron were "treated like dogs" when they went through the TSA checkpoint at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday.

On Thursday, Williamson, whose Facebook post about the pat-down went viral, said she had been contacted by the TSA, who asked her to participate in a three-tiered solution to making the regulations for children and people with challenges more sensitive and clear.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Teen and mom speak out about invasive TSA pat-down 2:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/909039171554" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

She said she was asked to become a member of disabilities coalition within the TSA, in addition to collaborating with them to author a piece of training that would address sensitivity for the agents and helping the TSA to clarify language on the website about procedure and policies.

"A lot of the public has had poor relations with the TSA and the TSA has not responded to those complaints," Williamson told NBC News. "Even if they ask a question, [the public] thinks the TSA is snappy. [The TSA] wants to improve etiquette with employees."

In a statement to NBC News, the TSA confirmed it had reached out to Williamson.