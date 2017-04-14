The United States Secret Service fired two uniformed division officers over a March 10 incident in which a fence jumper was able to roam the White House grounds, a U.S. official said Thursday.

Jonathan Tran, 26, of Milpitas, California, allegedly scaled a fence near the Treasury Department late March 10 and entered the grounds where he remained free for more than 15 minutes, even making it near the south portico entrance to the White House, authorities have said.

One of the officers let go was assigned to a guard house near the Treasury building, where the man first entered the grounds, and the other was assigned to East Executive Avenue, the U.S. official said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed MARCH 17: Intruder on White House Grounds for Nearly 17 Minutes Before Arrest 2:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/900770883974" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Secret Service would not comment on the report of two officers being dismissed.

"The Secret Service review of the March 10 incident is ongoing. The Secret Service continues to take appropriate actions based upon findings of the mission assurance review," the Secret Service said in a statement. "We do not comment on personnel actions. However, all Secret Service personnel are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct."

Tran was arrested and was later released on GPS monitoring and ordered to stick close to his parents' home in California while the case is pending.