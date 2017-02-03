The Trump administration hit Iran with new sanctions Friday for test-firing a medium-range ballistic missile — an action that was viewed by the White House as being in defiance of a U.N. resolution.

Specifically, they targeted 13 people and a dozen entities, including "several networks and supporters of Iran's ballistic missile procurement," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Also included are "five individuals and entities that are part of an Iran-based procurement network connected to Mabrooka Trading."

The move came two days after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said the White House was putting Iran "on notice."

It also came on the heels of a letter to President Trump from a bipartisan group of 20 senators calling for "full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program are necessary."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, who co-authored the letter with Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, told MSNBC "they need to be put on notice."

"I think what happened over the weekend was a wake-up call," he said.

But Corker was also quick to add that "it's too early to talk about military options."

"I do think, on the other hand, when they threaten with - when they threaten us in other ways," he said. "Let's move away from the nuclear agreement when they have their naval vessels threatening ours and doing things, they need to be aware that there's a new day and we're not putting up with the things they've been doing in the region."

Two officials told NBC News on Thursday that in addition to the ballistic missile tests, the new sanctions were in response to continuous terrorist activity.

The new sanctions, the official said, would not violate the existing Iranian nuclear deal.

The Obama administration issued similar unilateral sanctions in response to both Iran's ballistic missile tests and their continued sponsor of terrorist activity.

Iran has confirmed that it test-fired a missile on Sunday but insisted it did not violate the nuclear deal because this missile is not capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. It was the first launch of its kind since Trump took office.

During the campaign, Trump took several stances on the 2015 Iran nuclear containment deal signed by former President Barack Obama and other world leaders. At some points, Trump vowed to strictly police the agreement. At others, he threatened to tear it up.

But of late, Trump — a harsh critic of former-President Obama's foreign policy — appears to be following his predecessor's strategy of using economic sanctions to punish the Iranians as well as the Russians for overstepping in Ukraine.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.