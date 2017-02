U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

Play Facebook

A federal judge in Washington state on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order that put a hold on entry to the U.S. of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations, the state attorney general said.

The temporary restraining order applies nationwide, Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office said.

"The Constitution prevailed today," Ferguson said in a statement. "No one is above the law — not even the President."

The restraining order will be in effect until U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers a legal challenge filed by the attorney general, Ferguson's office said.

A Department of Homeland Security official told NBC News that the judge's order will have no immediate practical effect. All previously issued visas from the seven affected countries were canceled by last week's executive order, the official said, meaning people would have to reapply.

Washington state announced on Monday that it was filing a federal lawsuit challenging the executive order, which Trump signed on Jan. 27 as part of an executive action the president said was aimed at keeping Americans safe from terrorism.

Trump's executive order suspends entry for 90 days for nationals of Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Friday that the "pause" does not apply to lawful permanent residents or dual citizens.

The executive order also temporarily halted the U.S. refugee program, and indefinitely suspended the admission of Syrian refugees.

Implementation of the order caused chaos at airports after over the weekend. Among those reported temporarily detained were an Iraqi refugee who worked with the U.S. government, green card holders and professors.

Critics have called the order a "Muslim ban," which Trump has denied. Protests erupted at several large airports across the country after Trump signed the order.

Trump earlier Friday appeared to reference his controversial order in a Tweet that read: "We must keep "evil" out of our country!"