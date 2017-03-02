The U.S. has conducted a series of air strikes in Yemen against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Pentagon announced.

More than 20 strikes launched Thursday targeted AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Al Bayda and Shabwah, according to a statement by Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.

A Pentagon official said the strikes were conducted by both drones and manned aircraft, and were not the direct result of information from January's SEAL raid. The official said information from the raid may have corroborated the targeting information, but the targets themselves were already known.

The strikes were conducted in partnership with the Yemeni government, Davis said.

Davis added that the strikes "will degrade the AQAP's ability to coordinate external terror attacks and limit their ability to use territory seized from the legitimate government of Yemen as a safe space for terror plotting. Targets of the strikes included militants, equipment, infrastructure, heavy weapons systems and fighting positions. "

AQAP was the target of the January raid by Navy SEALS that killed a U.S. service member and several children. That raid was proposed by the military as part of a series of stepped-up actions against the terror group, current and former U.S. officials said.