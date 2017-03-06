The United States called North Korea's launching of four medium-range missiles on Monday a "very serious threat" and said it was taking steps to strengthen its defense of South Korea.

The North Korean news agency KCNA, whose pronouncements are usually regarded as propaganda for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the launches early Monday were part of a drill to test potential strikes against "the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Monday that the launches "are consistent with North Korea's long history of provocative behavior" and represent a "very serious threat."

Spicer said the United States is "taking steps to enhance our ability to defend against North Korea's ballistic missiles, such as through the deployment of a THAAD battery to South Korea."

THAAD, which stands for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, is a controversial anti-missile system designed to counter a threat like that from North Korea. Beijing has denounced the system as a "clear, present and substantive threat to China's security interests."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Spicer was referring to an immediate deployment of a THAAD battery to South Korea or referring to previously reported plans to do so at some point. But a top U.S. defense official told NBC News on Monday night that a major policy review was under way to confront and contain the threat from North Korea.

Other THAAD systems are already active in Hawaii and Guam to defend against North Korea.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, South Korea's acting president and prime minister, urged the United States on Monday to deploy the THAAD battery as soon as possible, saying consequences of a nuclear-armed North Korea would be "horrible and beyond imagination."

Two senior U.S. defense officials told NBC News on Monday that North Korea actually fired five missiles, not four, but that one of them failed to launch. The four missiles that made it off the launchpad traveled more than 600 miles east toward Japan.

U.S. Defense Department officials said the missile launch posed no threat to North America.

North Korea is banned from testing any ballistic missile technology under a set of U.N. resolutions. But it has threatened to conduct more missile tests in response to an annual two-month joint military exercise between Seoul and Washington, which continues through April.

Last month, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, a move that South Korea's military described as a "show of force" to the Trump administration.

Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean ruling party's official newspaper, said in a commentary that "new types of strategic weapons will soar" if Seoul and Washington continue their annual drills, which the North claims are preparation for war against it, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.