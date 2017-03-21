The United States is giving nine airlines until Saturday morning to make sure that passengers on flights from 10 overseas airports aren't carrying any electronic devices larger than smartphones with them.

A senior Trump administration official said the airlines are being given 96 hours to fully implement the rules, starting 3 a.m. ET Tuesday, because "evaluated intelligence indicates that terror groups continue to target aviation, to include smuggling explosives in electronic devices."

Officials wouldn't say how long the restrictions will be in place.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Devices banned on some overseas flights due to threat warning 2:03 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/902772803823" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

U.S. officials wouldn't be more specific about the intelligence or say how recently it was obtained.

The outlines of the new policy were revealed Monday when Royal Jordanian Airlines "jumped the gun" and sent an advisory to passengers, a U.S. official told NBC News.

Officials said devices like tablets, cameras, laptops, portable DVD players, e-readers, portable printers and scanners, and video games will have to be placed in checked baggage under the new policy, but medical devices will be permitted. The restrictions won't affect crew members.

The policy covers about 50 direct daily flights into the United States from nine airlines flying from 10 overseas airports.

The airlines are:

Royal Jordanian

EgyptAir

Turkish Airlines

Saudi Arabia Airlines

Kuwait Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Qatar Airways

Emirates Air

Etihad Airways

The airports are:

Queen Alia International, Amman, Jordan

Cairo International, Egypt

Ataturk International, Istanbul, Turkey

King Abdulaziz, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Khalid International, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kuwait International, Farwaniya, Kuwait

Mohammed V International, Casablanca, Morocco

Doha International, Qatar

Dubai International, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi International, United Arab Emirates

No U.S. airlines are affected because none operate flights directly to the United States from those airports.

Domestic U.S. flights are also unaffected.