It was a scene out of a watery hell: A vehicle flipped over by a flooded Texas highway, good Samaritans trying desperately to pull two trapped infants out, a blaring horn, the crackle of thunder, the desperate cries of rescuers racing against time.

Jaime Martinez, who was heading to a party with a pal on Saturday when he came across the rescue-in-progress, knew just what to do. Thirty years ago, he had been a firefighter in Guatemala and he never dreamed he would need to tap that training again.

"It was something that I can't believe happened," Martinez, 58 and overcome with emotion, told NBC News. on Monday. "People were crying, there was a lot of confusion. The parents were still in the car at the time. Everyone was trying to do as much as they could do."

The lengths Martinez and the others went to save the infants from death by drowning on a road near Canton, Texas was captured on a video obtained by NBC News.

"Give me the baby! Give me the baby!" Martinez is heard yelling. "Give me the baby here! Give me the baby!"

Martinez then immediately begins performing CPR while another man can be heard yelling, "C'mon baby! C'mon!"

"In the name of Jesus, give him breath Lord, give him breath Lord in the name of Jesus," a woman cries out while Martinez tries to breathe life back into the unconscious child.

"Don't stop," another desperate man cries out. "Lord! Lord! Please Lord!"

"Breathe in the lord," a woman prays while Martinez keeps working on the child. "In the name of Jesus, breathe in the Lord."

Then, suddenly, good news.

"She is breathing," a man says. "C'mon baby, you can do it," a woman says.

Thanks to Martinez and the other local heroes who stepped up to help, 2-year-old Addy Ocheltree and her younger brother, whose name was not immediately available, survived. The boy was released from the Children's Medical Center of Dallas. His sister remained in the intensive care unit, NBC News has confirmed.

But four other people were killed over the weekend by the storms and tornados that struck Canton, a small city of 3,500 residents about 60 miles east of Dallas.

The video of the dramatic water rescue was taken by Thomas Mitchell, who told NBC News what he witnessed was strangers helping strangers in need. He said the car was overturned in a ditch filled with at least four feet of fast-moving water.

"They had no fear," he said of the rescuers. "I mean, it was no hesitation."

Mitchell, who said he too performed CPR on one of the infants, said he thought the boy was a goner.

"I thought he wasn't coming back," he said. "His body was gray blue."

Virginia Howard, who was reunited Monday with Mitchell and another rescuer, said she was the first on the scene. She believes God meant for her to be there.

"As I was coming down the highway...all the cars were stopping trying to find shelter, getting away from the hail and stuff," she said. "And I kept hearing the Lord tell me to go, don't stop, keep going, don't stop. And my sister said pull over ya'll. I said no, the Lord told me to keep going."

Howard said she didn't stop until she saw the stricken vehicle with the family trapped inside.

"It was terrifying," she recalled. "There was nobody around and I could just hear them beating the window. 'Help! Somebody help us, please help us!'"

Howard said the water was moving too fast for her to approach the car. But within minutes more help arrived, she said.

"I think it was that and the fact that there was so many people willing to get out there," she said. "Everybody seemed to be working as a team."

Howard said the who experience frightened her to the marrow.

"My, my heart, I still feel it beating," she said. "I mean, I could hear the Lord saying, 'Be calm.' Cause I mean, I was panicking bad'."