The White House on Sunday called on Congress to investigate whether former President Barack Obama abused executive powers in connection with the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump "is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," the statement said.

It appeared to be referring to an early morning series of tweets Trump sent Saturday, in which he alleged that he had been told that Obama had tapped his phones in Trump tower in the run-up to the presidential election.

The explosive allegation raised immediate questions about both the Obama administration's behavior and the status of investigations into Trump associates' relationship to Russia, which the intelligence community has accused of a hacking campaign to aid Trump politically.

A spokesman for Obama branded Trump's claims "simply false."

In the wake of Trump's tweets, the administration had faced calls from both Republicans and Democrats to provide evidence to substantiate the claims.

Sunday's statement, however, said that neither the White House nor the President will comment on the matter further until the oversight activity they called for has been conducted.