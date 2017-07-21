WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, sources tell NBC News.

The sudden departure comes as Donald Trump transition team official Anthony Scaramucci was slated to be announced as White House communications director.

Spicer, whose sometimes contentious relationship with the press was often spoofed on "Saturday Night Live," often found himself answering tough questions from reporters on Trump campaign officials' conversations with Moscow and the president's tweets on a wide range of topics.

A White House official said Scaramucci's appointment is expected to be announced Friday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.