WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, sources told NBC News.

The sudden departure comes as Donald Trump transition official Anthony Scaramucci was slated to be announced as White House communications director.

One source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News that Spicer informed people last night he would resign if Scaramucci were hired.

According to the source, Spicer had doubts about Scaramucci’s ability to do the job. Another source said Spicer didn't present an ultimatum, but that he was not happy about the president's decision.

Spicer, whose sometimes contentious relationship with the press was often spoofed on "Saturday Night Live," often found himself answering tough questions from reporters on Trump campaign officials' conversations with Moscow and the president's tweets on a wide range of topics.

Some view the expected appointment of Scaramucci as a blow to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Two source said that Priebus took his objections about Scaramucci to Vice President Mike Pence but found no support.

Priebus, however, told the Associated Press on Friday that he supports Scaramucci "100 percent."

A White House official said Scaramucci's appointment is expected to be announced Friday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spicer's tenure in the White House press shop has been a rocky one.

Shortly after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, several sources with knowledge of White House conversations told NBC News that the president began asking those closest to him for their thoughts about how Spicer handled press briefings in comparison to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the principal deputy communications director who sometimes filled in for Spicer while he was on Navy reserve duty.