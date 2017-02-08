Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed White House: Not Calling Yemen Raid A Success Is A 'Disservice to Ryan Owens' 1:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/872802883876" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The White House said Wednesday that anyone who questions the success of last week's deadly U.S.-led raid in Yemen "owes an apology" to the Navy SEAL who was killed there.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comments came shortly after Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he would not call the raid a success.

"When you lose a $75 million airplane and, more importantly, an American life is lost … I don't believe you can call it a success," McCain, who was briefed after the raid, told NBC News.

At a press briefing where NBC's Kristen Welker asked him about McCain's assessment, Spicer said that "anyone who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and [does] a disservice" to the life of Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, who was killed in a firefight.

"He fought knowing what was at stake in that mission," Spicer said.

Spicer repeated his declaration that the Jan. 28 strike — which also left an 8-year-old girl and an unknown number of other civilians dead — was a "huge success."

An image of Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens. Capt. Jason Salata / Naval Special Warfare Command

Officials in Yemen apparently did not view it that way.

After the raid, Yemen's president expressed "hesitancy" about allowing the U.S. to conduct future ground operations in his country, two U.S. defense officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that after an "interagency" effort to reassure President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, they have confidence that military action in Yemen targeting al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula — which would include air and drone strikes — will continue.

The State Department pushed back against reports that Yemen had requested a suspension of American antiterror missions on the ground, noting that Yemen's foreign minister had denied it.

That minister did tell the Associated Press that a "reassessment" of the Jan. 28 raid is underway and that Yemen is "in talks" with the Trump administration about what happened.

The operation targeting an al Qaeda encampment in south-central Yemen was the first military strike carried out under President Donald Trump and did not go off as planned.

"Almost everything went wrong," a senior U.S. military official told NBC News last week.

As Navy SEALs and troops from the United Arab Emirates descended, the militants were tipped off by something — possibly a barking dog, a hand landing by a drone or walkie-talkie chatter.

In the firefight that ensued, SEAL Team 6 member Owens was killed, along with the 8-year-old daughter of U.S.-born radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and an unknown number of other non-combatants, military and intelligence officials have said. An MV-22 Osprey was also destroyed.

An image of 8-year-old Nora Anwar Al-Awlaki, who was killed in a raid in Yemen ordered by President Trump. Yemeni media / via Twitter

Computer equipment was seized, and Spicer said that the intelligence gathered from that will prevent future terrorist attacks, though he provided no specifics.

McCain said the seizure of electronic equipment was one objective of the raid, along with killing and capturing "bad guys."

"My understanding of the parameters of the raid were they wanted to capture individuals and obviously they didn't want to kill children or women and obviously it was not the intention to lose a $75 million airplane as well as the loss of a life," he said.

"So I believe those were the parameters with which they embarked on the mission. Obviously that didn't happen."

The White House and the Pentagon have denied that a target of the raid was Qassim al-Rimi, the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, who is considered the third-most dangerous terrorist in the world.

Related: Al Qaeda Leader Who Was Raid Target Taunts Trump

A senior White House official, however, told NBC News that the possibility of capturing al-Rimi "drove the highest level deliberations" over whether to send in the SEALs. Days later, al-Rimi issued an audio message taunting Trump as a "fool."

Qassim al-Rimi, the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula AQAP video via Reutes

The U.S. has been trying to dismantle AQAP, one of al Qaeda's most dangerous arms, since 2002, attacking with done and air strikes and boots on the ground.

While it's not clear if Yemeni officials are discussing whether to restrict U.S. antiterror operations on their soil, the State Department stressed continued cooperation between the two nations.

"Yemen suffers most directly from the threat of AQAP and President Hadi has been a stalwart partner in the fight against AQAP and ISIS," spokesman Mark Toner said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to work with him and his representatives to ensure that this important partnership remains solid in order to ultimately eradicate AQAP/ISIS from Yemen.

"The United States conducts operations consistent with international law and in coordination with the government of Yemen. We will not relent in our mission to degrade, disrupt and destroy al Qaeda and ISIS."