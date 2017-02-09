From 60s to Up to a Foot of Snow: Northeast Braces for Storm

Play Facebook

More than 2,000 flights were canceled and all public schools in New York City and Boston were ordered closed Wednesday as the Northeast braces for a winter storm that could blanket parts of the region with 6 inches to a foot of snow or more.

Philadelphia and Boston declared a snow emergency for Thursday ahead of the storm, which could start hitting the Interstate 95 corridor as rain Wednesday night and change to snow early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning was in effect for New York City from midnight to noon Thursday, and near-blizzard conditions could be seen along the state's coast, the governor's office said.

"The last time we had a storm of this nature, accumulation turned out to be much higher than originally anticipated," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warned, saying forecasts were calling for 8 to 14 inches across the state.

The snow is expected to hit Boston by 6 a.m., Baker said. "We are asking folks to stay off the roads tomorrow and not travel unless absolutely necessary," he said.

More high-res guidance coming in; seeing multiple banding signatures; still thinking 8-14" widespread but do not rule out areas 12-16" — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 8, 2017

Anticipating impacts from the storm, airlines canceled more than 2,400 arrivals and departures from Wednesday through Friday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Most of those cancellations, 2,010, were for Thursday flights.

The winter storm is being caused by a southward plunge in the polar jet stream, causing a low-pressure system that's moving northeast, according to The Weather Channel.

A wide swath of the East Coast, from eastern Pennsylvania through New Jersey and north to the Maine coast, was under a winter weather warning, the National Weather Service said. Much of Long Island, New York, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, were under blizzard warnings.

People make their way across the Brooklyn Bridge in balmy weather in New York on Wednesday. The city is preparing for up to a foot of snow on Thursday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"What may happen is people will get on the road and it's not particularly bad and then suddenly it gets to 8 o'clock, and I will tell you an inch and a half to 2 inches of snow an hour is hard for people to handle," Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy told reporters Wednesday.

Thursday's storm is expected to be the first major snow to hit metropolitan New York in 2017. The heaviest snow is expected to arrive about 7 a.m., just in time for rush hour.

"This is going to be a big punch," Benjamin Sipprell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts, told The Associated Press. "It's originating in the Ohio River Valley and starts cranking as it comes across Appalachia."

The weather is expected to be dramatically different from conditions across the Northeast on Wednesday, which saw highs of 74 degrees in Washington, D.C., 72 degrees in Baltimore, 66 degrees in Philadelphia and 62 degrees in New York City.

"You're seeing people out there on bicycles today. Don't be fooled," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said.

Earlier Wednesday, icy conditions were suspected in a 55-vehicle pileup in Wakefield, Massachusetts, north of Boston. Eight people were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered life-threatening, NBC Boston reported.

"When I tapped my brakes, it was just a sheet of ice, and there's nothing I could really do after that. Everybody just started sliding into each other," Nathan St. Onge told the station.