At Least 19 Dead After Tornadoes, Thunderstorms Batter Southeast

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Deadly tornadoes kill at least 18 as severe weather slams South 2:43 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/860594755600" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A severe storm that brought destructive tornadoes with it claimed the lives of at least 19 people over the weekend as it moved south from Georgia and Mississippi into the Florida Panhandle.

There had been reports of 50 tornadoes across the South since Thursday as four separate waves of severe weather wrought havoc, said Frank Giannasca, a senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel. Giannasca added that there would not be complete confirmation as to the actual number of tornadoes until the National Weather Service was able to assess damage on scene.

At least 15 people were killed in Georgia during the severe weather on Saturday and Sunday. An additional four died in southern Mississippi Saturday when a tornado smashed buildings in the Hattiesburg area.

On Monday, the Forrest County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead in Mississippi as: Earnest Perkins, 58; Cleveland Madison, 20; David Wayne McCoy, 47; and Simona Cox, 72. All four died as a result of the tornado and had no relation to each other.

In Georgia, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told NBC News Monday morning that at least four people died there due to the severe weather over the weekend — and he said there was a "great possibility" the death toll would continue to rise.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Georgia Official: 'Total Devastation and destruction' 0:44 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/860794947991" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Search and rescue teams are going from trailer to trailer," he said. "They're so mangled up and destroyed that we've got to go through each one."

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal extended the state's state of emergency from seven counties to 16 on Monday afternoon and extended the executive order to run through midnight on Jan. 30.

Central and south Florida experienced severe thunderstorms overnight, but the worst of it had moved out to sea by Monday morning, Giannasca said.

"This is absolutely devastating," Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. In a Facebook video while surveying the wreckage, Cohilas compared the destruction in Dougherty County — which isn't one of the counties under an emergency order — to the aftermath of a nuclear bomb.

NBC station WLTV of Jacksonville, Florida, reported that a midafternoon storm plowed through Albany, near Dougherty County's northeastern corner, at 70 mph.

Local resident Lasheree Richardson, 35, spoke to NBC News and described feeling her house shake and windows shatter as the storm passed.

"I heard my neighbor scream, and it made me rush into the closet," Richardson told NBC News.

Richardson said she was grateful to a friend who walked a mile-and-a-half to check on her.

"She was happy I was okay. Once she saw what was around, it was a blessing," Richardson said.

Sixty miles southeast, seven deaths were also reported in Cook County, where a twister demolished a mobile home park in the city of Adel, according to WLTV.

A resident there, Karen Moore, told the station that the tornado flipped five double-wide trailers at the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park overnight.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through," she said.

Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boats from her home, which damaged by a tornado Sunday in Adel, Georgia. Branden Camp / AP

Two more deaths were confirmed in nearby Berrien County after a tree fell on a home, the coroner's office said.

President Donald Trump spoke with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday and "expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken," NBC station WXIA of Atlanta reported.

"Tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong, and they suffered greatly," Trump said during a White House ceremony where he was swearing in aides. "So we'll be helping out the state of Georgia."

The storm hit Georgia after leaving a trail of wreckage Saturday in Mississippi, where four people were killed and dozens more were injured.