Absolutely Devastating’: Storms Leave 14 Dead in Georgia

At least 14 people were dead and 23 others were injured after a string of tornadoes and thunderstorms barreled across Georgia over the weekend.

On Sunday night, residents in Florida were preparing for the storm to sweep south: The National Weather Service predicted powerful wind and rain and possibly tornadoes across the central and southern half of the state.

In Georgia, neighborhoods were left in ruins, trees were toppled and seven counties north of the Florida border remained under states of emergency.

"This is absolutely devastating," Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.

in a Facebook video while surveying the wreckage, Cohilas compared the destruction in Dougherty County — which isn't one of the counties under an emergency order — to the aftermath of a nuclear bomb.

Three deaths were confirmed in Dougherty County. Officials declined to discuss them.

NBC station WLTV of Jacksonville, Florida, reported that a midafternoon storm plowed through Albany, near Dougherty County's northeastern corner, at 70 mph.

Sixty miles southeast, seven deaths were also reported in Cook County, where a twister demolished a mobile home park in the city of Adel, according to WLTV.

A resident there, Karen Moore, told the station that the tornado flipped five double-wide trailers at the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park overnight.

"It sounded like a freight train coming through," she said.

Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boats from her home, which damaged by a tornado Sunday in Adel, Georgia. Branden Camp / AP

Two more deaths were confirmed in nearby Berrien County after a tree fell on a home, the coroner's office said.

President Donald Trump spoke with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Sunday and "expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken," NBC station WXIA of Atlanta reported.

"Tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong, and they suffered greatly," Trump said during a White House ceremony where he was swearing in aides. "So we'll be helping out the state of Georgia."

The storm hit Georgia after leaving a trail of wreckage Saturday in Mississippi, where four people were killed and dozens more were injured.