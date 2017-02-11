Blizzard Warning as Another Snowstorm Looms for Northeast

Play Facebook

Millions of people across the Northeast who have just shoveled their walks, dug out their cars and got their power reconnected may soon need to do it all over again, thanks to a second winter storm.

The Weather Channel says a new wintry blast is set to develop late Sunday into Monday, bringing with it heavy snows and high winds.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and upstate New York.

Winds gusting over 50 miles per hour will bring blizzard conditions from the coast of main all the way down to Cape Cod, but will also blow well inland, creating snowdrifts and yet more work for the weary, the Weather Channel said.

The first storm buried parts of the Northeast in more than a foot of snow and was followed by icy temperatures that left roads as slick as skating rinks. Thousands of flights were cancelled and at one point more than 50,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power.

The storm was blamed for at least one death in New York City, where a doorman died while shoveling snow.

NBC Boston predicted that the state capital might see only a few inches of snow next time round but Worcester, Mass., about 45 miles further inland, might get as much as a foot.

Winter Storm #Orson Has Been Named. Second Blizzard in Five Days Possible in New England Sunday and Monday. More: https://t.co/wfgnzY5BLS pic.twitter.com/it6E02bJ8J — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 10, 2017

That's a lot, but if there's any place that's equipped to handle it, New England qualifies. The average winter snowfall in Worcester, for example, is well over five feet.

And northern Vermont, which is also projected to get a thick blanket on Monday? The average winter there sees close to seven feet of snow.