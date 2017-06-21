Father-and-son hikers have been found dead in Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, where temperatures have topped 100 degrees during the extraordinary heat wave gripping the western United States, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Robert Stuart Pluta, 57, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was discovered Monday night, and the body of his son Bobby, 21, was found Tuesday morning, New Mexico State Police said.

The natural entrance of Carlsbad Caverns. The bodies of Robert Stuart Pluta, 57, and his son Bobby, 21, were found dead this week during a choking heat wave. Peter Jones / National Park Service

The Plutas, both of whom were experienced hikers, had been on a hiking trip since Wednesday of last week but hadn't been heard from since they checked into their hotel, NBC station KRIS of Corpus Christi reported. A parkwide search was launched on Monday.

High temperatures in the park have been above 100 degrees for almost a week since last Thursday, and police said Wednesday that the heat was a likely factor in the mens' deaths. The park confirmed the men's deaths Wednesday.

"It was a father-son bonding trip on Father's Day weekend," the family's pastor, Mark Behrendt of Galilean Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, told KRIS. "This was something that they had looked forward to, they'd been trying to plan on and off, and finally, it happened."

The National Weather Service warned on Tuesday that the heat smothering the West this week carried "major potential for heat-related illness and even death." The temperature at the national park on Wednesday afternoon was 103 degrees, and the park remains under a heat advisory through at least Thursday night, the weather service said.