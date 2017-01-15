Parts of Kansas and Missouri could see another round of freezing rain Sunday as a winter storm that covered roads in ice in the Midwest and Plains, knocking out power and contributing to accidents that killed four people, moves through.

Three people were killed in three crashes in Missouri thought to be weather-related Friday and Saturday, the state highway patrol said.

In Oklahoma, a truck driver was killed in a crash on an ice-covered highway just before a 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a stretch that was the scene of nearly a dozen other crashes, the state highway patrol said.

A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in Festus, Mo. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Over 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup near downtown Wichita, Kansas, Saturday. Two people suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Parts of Kansas and Missouri could see more ice overnight, while parts of Iowa could see ice Sunday afternoon into Monday, forecasters said.

The Kansas National Guard was mobilized Friday to assist stranded motorists and provide emergency transportation. Oklahoma's governor declared a state of emergency for the entire state ahead of the storm.

Ice storm warnings were in place from northwestern Oklahoma, through Kansas and into much of Missouri and in northeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa Saturday night. Parts of southern Kansas got a quarter-inch of ice.

Tractor trailer rollover on US 36 w/b east of Shelbina. Many roads in Troop B are still partly ice covered. pic.twitter.com/cfemdns8e1 — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) January 14, 2017

St. Louis forecasters said a last bout of freezing rain could come overnight, but in weather could persist in Nebraska and Iowa through Monday. The Omaha area could get between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice by Monday, the National Weather Service said.

"I would recommend that if you don't need to go anywhere or if it's not an emergency to just stay at home," Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeff Huffman said of the icy weather expected to hit the state Sunday and Monday.

St. Louis' Lambert Airport said Saturday that 38 departures and 17 arrivals were canceled due to the winter storm.

Traffic moves past an icing warning sign at night on I-70 west Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing weather expected to close out the holiday weekend. Orlin Wagner / AP

In some parts of Missouri, the ice wasn't as bad as feared. Missouri electricity company Ameren said Saturday afternoon that only around 1,400 people were without power, down from around 30,000 earlier in the storm.

"There's only been a few places where we found that half inch of ice that was predicted," Kevin Anders, assistant vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren.

But the threat of icy weather caused Sunday's NFL playoff game in Kansas City between the Chiefs and the Steelers to be postponed from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET in order to give road crews a chance to clear streets.

The storm was expected to move northeast, but there was some good news: A freezing rain advisory for central Indiana which had been in place until 1 p.m. was canceled Saturday night.