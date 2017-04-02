Two people were killed Sunday as a powerful thunderstorm system swept across Texas and Louisiana, spinning off tornadoes, dumping large hail and threatening severe flooding well into the new week.

The sheriff's office in St. Martin Parish, Louisiana, confirmed that Francine Gotch, 38, and her daughter, Neville Alexander, 3, were killed when their trailer flipped over about 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. ET) Sunday in Breaux Bridge, just northeast of Lafayette.

A second tornado was confirmed at 4:30 p.m. at the Caldwell and Franklin parish line about 30 miles southeast of Monroe, the National Weather Service reported.

"This is a statewide weather event," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in an address televised statewide. "Moreover, this is likely to be an all-night event. We don't expect this weather event to leave the state of Louisiana until sometime tomorrow midmorning."

The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch through Sunday evening over a wide area from east Texas through central and northern Louisiana and into west central Mississippi and until 9 p.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center issued a rare "high risk" warning, with the potential for strong and extensive tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

The storm system will continue moving east through Monday, forecasters said.

"We've got a large territory that these storms are going to be moving across," said Danielle Banks, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. "As we go through the day on Monday, into the heart of the afternoon, those storms are going to be sweeping through states like Georgia and Florida and over into South Carolina and North Carolina."

Warm, very humid air from the south was moving north to crash into the storm front spreading north, creating a "severe thunderstorm cluster" over the area, with "tornadic supercells" south of the cluster, said Ariel Cohen, a forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center.

A forecast map shows the potential for severe weather, including tornadoes, across almost all of the Southeast on Monday. The Weather Channel

In Shreveport, Louisiana, firefighters successfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation Sunday morning on a family's dog when it was found unresponsive after the home caught fire, fire crews said.

Lightning was suspected of having started the fire, Clarence Reese, emergency management officer for the Shreveport Fire Department, told NBC affiliate KTAL.

The dog and the five members of the of the family were doing fine, Reese said, but the home suffered fire, smoke and water damage.