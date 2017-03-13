You may be done with winter — but winter isn't done with you.

A mighty nor'easter will likely dump more than a foot of snow on most of the Northeast, potentially snarling air travel and throwing major cities into chaos.

New York City, parts of northern New Jersey, and southern Connecticut are under a National Weather Service blizzard warning from late Monday through Tuesday evening — and the rest of the Northeast has been alerted about nasty weather, too.

The winter wallop is expected to kick off late Monday with light snow, intensifying overnight into early Tuesday. The heftiest snowfall is expected to blanket the East on Tuesday morning, holding steady through the afternoon, with snowfall rates of as much as 2 to 4 inches an hour. And when the snow combines with wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph, things could get messy — possible power outages, falling trees, and traffic mishaps.

"This is when the snow will be falling so hard and blowing around so much, cars and trucks will be at risk of getting stranded," NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said.

The storm could drop 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York City, with fierce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded with chilly New Yorkers to steer clear of unnecessary travel and keep off the roads so sanitation crews and first responders can do their jobs.

"We're preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions," de Blasio said.

Official NWS most "likely" snow total forecast from DC to Boston areas. NYC area is snow jackpot. Sleet/rain reason for lower #'s on coast pic.twitter.com/GZOXjpPEbM — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 13, 2017

Boston and Philadelphia could each get slammed by 8 to 14 inches of snow. Crews in Philly were already tending to some roadways over the weekend, and forecasters expect they'll have their work cut out for them in the coming days.

"That Tuesday morning commute looks pretty tricky, to say the least, right now," National Weather Service meteorologist Mitchell Gaines told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "This is going to be a high-impact event."

The nor'easter could throw a wrench in air travel from major airports along huge swaths of Interstate 95, from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas up to Boston. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, more than 1,600 flights were canceled nationwide, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The chaos at East Coast travel hubs could create a ripple effect through the rest of the country, potentially disrupting departures out of Chicago O'Hare International and other airports in the middle and western half of the country.

The looming storm is surely unwelcome news for many New Yorkers, who were enjoying springlike temps just a few days ago.

"I'm not happy, not happy at all," Kristen Cook, 25, of Manhattan, told the New York Daily News. "I felt like it had already turned to spring because it's been so mild ... It has been so nice recently, so I guess this is what we get in return. It's payback."