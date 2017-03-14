A monster nor'easter began dumping snow across eight states early Tuesday, snarling travel, shuttering schools and putting 70 million people under winter storm or blizzard warnings and watches.

As much as two feet of snow was forecast for some areas Tuesday, whipped by damaging winds. States of emergency were declared in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Connecticut.

The Latest on the Storm

Snowfall rates are 1 to 4 inches an hour across the I-95 corridor. Through Tuesday, parts of New York and Boston could see 12-18 inches, Philadelphia and Providence, Rhode Island, from 8-12 inches, Baltimore from 5-8 inches and Washington, D.C., from 3-5 inches.

Blizzard warnings are covering parts of eight states, from eastern Pennsylvania up through Maine, with winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph.

More than 5,800 flights scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled, mainly at Northeast hubs.

Snow and wind gusts are expected to continue through early Wednesday in the Northeast, although the worst of the storm will be over.

"We're not kidding with this. This is not some sort of joke," said Kait Parker, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. "This is a major storm."

More than 5,800 flights across the country were canceled by 7 a.m. ET, including more than 1,200 at New York City-area airports, according to FlightAware.

A "wall of snow" was forecast to hit Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut during Tuesday morning at a rate of up to four inches an hour, the National Weather Service warned, with the added risk of thunder snow.

In New York City, which could see up to 18 inches of snow and fierce wind gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph, above-ground train service was suspended at 4 a.m., the MTA said.

31.2M ppl are under a Blizzard Warning. Hurricane force winds are expected along the coast. Erosion, storm surge, & power outages poss. pic.twitter.com/oLeq2wKsva — AMHQ (@AMHQ) March 14, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded with chilly New Yorkers to keep off the roads so sanitation crews and first responders can do their jobs.

Some 31 million Americans were waking up to blizzard warnings across the Northeast, NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said, while an additional 31 million were under winter storms warnings and a further nine million were under a winter weather advisory.

"The biggest change overnight is for a slight shift of the storm track closer to the Mid-Atlantic coast and then through eastern New England," he said, cutting the likely snow totals for big cities along I-95.

Blizzard Warnings for parts of Long Island have been converted to Winter Storm Warnings as more in the way of a wintry mix is expected. pic.twitter.com/4hx357fRYd — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 14, 2017

Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated 2,000 National Guard personnel and told non-essential state employees to take the off.

"It's a good day to stay home," Cuomo said. "It's going to be a dangerous, dangerous situation."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on "problematic" levels of snow hitting the state https://t.co/wBe9SjuKeH — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2017

In Connecticut, a statewide travel ban began at 5 a.m. ET while New York, Boston and Philadelphia all said schools would be closed.

In Washington, D.C., federal workers were allowed to work from home or arrive up to three hours later than normal, according to an overnight update from the Office of Personnel Management.

The combination of high winds and rapid snow was forecast to reduce visibility to next to nothing in many areas.

"The storm is going to start, and when it starts, it's going to snow hard, and it's going to snow quickly," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. "It's going to create very treacherous circumstances and conditions."

That's unwelcome news for many in the region, who were enjoying springlike temperatures a few days ago and were hoping the storms were done for the season.

"This will be our 12th plowing storm this year. We budget for eight," Steve Earley, public services director in Portland, Maine, told New England Cable News. "It's been a busy winter, for sure."