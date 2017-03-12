The northeast will take a very literal "spring break" as the region faces blizzard conditions and up to two feet of snow in a storm that will last through Tuesday.

While snow is currently falling in the northern Plains region as well as eastern North Carolina, a growing storm is expected to wallop the Northeast with a large amount of snowfall — up to two feet potentially for parts of the region — cold temperatures and blistering winds from Monday night to Wednesday morning.

"Especially given the lack of snowstorms this year, this one is coming a little late in the season but has a lot of the characteristics of a winter storm, including the cold air and developing nor'easter," explained NBC News Meteorologist Sherri Pugh.

This could be the heaviest snowfall the region has seen all season. Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore are all expecting more than 12 inches, which is higher than all the previous winter storms that passed through in recent months.

The late season snowfall is also potentially historic.

A woman walks through a winter snow storm in Philadelphia. The National Weather Service warned of a blizzard for coastal regions including New York City and Boston for Monday night, March 13, 2017, into Tuesday. Matt Rourke / AP

According to the Weather Channel, 36 winter storms since 1869 have produced a foot or more of snow in New York, but only four happened in March — most recently March 3-4, 1960.

Washington D.C. will also catch up on some snow after it only saw 1.4 inches all season — quite a bit less than its typical 16 inches. This storm will bring the city to a halt with 8 to 12 inches of snow and could potentially threaten the city's cherry blossom blooms.

According to the National Park Service, the low temperatures could cause them to lose approximately 10 percent of their blooms. They'd previously forecasted that the oddly warm February would cause peak bloom between March 14 and 17.

But on top of the bloom losses, Pugh warned of potential blizzard conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be over 35 mph and visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile because of snowfall and wind.

Cherry blossoms are lit pink at sunrise in front of The Jefferson Memorial on March 24. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

This will impact travel throughout the Northeast and could cause power outages, which is something to be aware of.

"We have a lot of cold air in place for this nor'easter, so it makes the power outages a more serious situation because you're dealing with cold weather plus wind that means wind chills in the teens," said Pugh, adding that it will be approximately 10 degrees colder than average temperatures for March.

Don't expect the weather conditions to change for the better after the storm either — the wintry chill is going to last for a while.

"Behind the system a lot of the Northeast will stay cold," Pugh said. "It's not like we have these great warm temperatures behind it — we're going to stay chilly."