Northeast Buried by Winter Storm, Thousands of Flights Affected

A doorman in New York City died while shoveling snow as a powerful winter storm socked the Northeast Thursday, causing blizzard conditions and leading to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

Over ten inches of snow were recorded at New York's LaGuardia Airport, and a foot fell in Boston, according to the National Weather Service. Fourteen inches of snow were observed by weather service spotters in New Fairfield, Connecticut.

In New Jersey, state police responded to nearly 200 vehicle crashes from midnight to before noon.

Miguel Gonzalez, 53, of Bridgeport, Conn., died after falling through a glass window while shoveling snow in Manhattan's Upper East Side at around 9:30 a.m., police said.

The union 32BJ of Service Employees International said Gonzalez worked at the building for many years.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children and all those who knew and cared about him, including his coworkers and the residents of his building," 32BJ President Hector Figueroa said in a statement.

#MAsnow ️Current conditions on Rte 128 in #Peabody. Stay off the roads if you can. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/AZAd66xj3U — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 9, 2017

The phenomenon known as "thundersnow" was reported in Rhode Island.

"It's pretty nuts here," Felecia White told The Associated Press as she and friends hunkered down in a restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island, waiting for the weather to improve. "Even with four-wheel drive, you can't do anything. You can't see across the street."

The number of flight arrivals and departures canceled from Wednesday to Friday due to the winter storm grew to 4,337 Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The biggest impact Thursday was at LaGuardia, according to the site. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier Thursday that the nearly 700 cancellations there amounted to 60 percent of the airport's flights.

In Virginia, the driver of a tractor trailer was killed after the big rig plummeted off a bridge and into the Chesapeake Bay. There were windy conditions at the time but no wind restrictions that applied to the truck, and authorities have not determined a cause of the accident, a Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel official said.

Boston, New York City and Philadelphia were among the cities that canceled public schools Thursday due to the winter storm, which struck a day after high temperatures in the 60s were felt on parts of the Northeastern seaboard.

Schools in Boston will remain closed Friday, but the snow day vacation will end for students in New York City and Philadelphia. A snow emergency and parking ban remained in place in Boston until 8 a.m. Friday, Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

Blizzard conditions occurred in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as in Boston and Cape Cod, where 8 inches of snow fell, the weather service said. Blizzard conditions are defined by falling snow that reduces visibility for ¼ of a mile and gusting winds of 35 mph for three hours or more.

"I would say the following about the way that things went: I appreciate the people who stayed home," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.