Northern, Central California Gear Up for Yet Another Drenching Rainstorm

More dangerous floods and landslides were expected overnight and all day Monday as another "atmospheric river" made its way over Northern and Central California, forecasters warned Sunday.

The entire Sacramento Valley was under a flood warning Sunday night through early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. That includes Oroville, where almost 200,000 people were forced to evacuate last week as an earlier storm damaged a spillway behind the Lake Oroville dam.

At the behest of local officials in Stanislaus County — who warned that the Tuolumne River's Don Pedro Reservoir could overflow in the next day or so — Louise Singleton packed a "bug-out" bag of necessities in case she and her nine children have to flee at a moment's notice.

"You never know what's going to happen," Singleton told NBC station KCRA of Sacramento. "It might be an uncontrolled spill, and then Don Pedro's going to end up in my back yard."

Flooding Saturday in Maxwell, California. AP

The San Francisco Bay Area was also in the new storm's crosshairs. The National Weather Service predicted "excessive rainfall" over the entire region through Monday evening.

"This rainfall will likely result in widespread flooding as well as debris flows," including mud and rock slides, it said.

"More rain is the last thing" those parts of the state need, said Danielle Banks, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, who also warned of strong winds and power failures.

That's because the ground in Northern and Central California is saturated from the storms last week and this weekend, which spanned the state, killing at least five people in the southern half of the state.

In colder, higher elevations farther east, the rail will be snow, probably very heavy, according to the National Weather Service, which predicted that several more feet will fall up in the Sierra Nevada.

That could mean even more problems later in the week, because "runoff from the mountains will eventually flow downstream," it said.