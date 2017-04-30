More than 50 people were taken to hospitals after severe weather struck Texas, including three tornadoes, on Saturday, while flooding and storms in Arkansas and Missouri led to the deaths of two people, authorities said.

East Texas Medical Center Athens said it was treating 36 people injured in tornadoes in the towns of Eustace and Fruitvale, and one of those patients was in critical condition. ETMC Tyler and Cedar Creek Lake reported 16 other patients injured in the weather.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Floods, Tornadoes Has Millions on Alert in Midwest 2:07 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/932936259544" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Three tornadoes struck in Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties, which are east of Dallas, Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

Dozens of cars were overturned on Interstate 20, east of the town of Canton, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The tornadoes in Texas occurred as storms swept across the parts of the South and Midwest on Saturday, with flash flood warnings in place for a swath stretching from eastern Oklahoma to western Kentucky and parts of Illinois.

In Missouri Saturday, a woman drowned after the car she was in was swept away by floodwaters in Clever, a town in southwest Missouri about 20 miles southwest of Springfield, the Missouri State Police said.

"We're having major flooding like I've never seen since I've been here in town," said Neosho, Missouri, Mayor Ben Baker said. Vehicles in the town of 12,000 south of Joplin were pushed by floodwaters into trees and homes after creeks spilled over their banks.

In Arkansas, a person was killed after a tree fell onto a mobile home in Dewitt, Arkansas County Emergency Management spokesperson Whitney Green said.

Second strong #tornado crossing FM 1256 south of Canton TX earlier, major damage from this one unfortunately #TXwx @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/YI3XvHO8hT — Sid Smith (@ViciousWeather) April 30, 2017

On the other side of the state in Fayetteville, authorities said they conducted 20 water rescues Saturday after flooding there.

Oklahoma and declared a state of emergency on Saturday. Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin's office said there was widespread flooding in Cherokee County, where there were 14 water rescues Saturday, and flooding in Adair County. Baseball-sized hail fell west of the town of Cameron, damaging power lines.

More than 12,000 customers in central Oklahoma were without electricity as of Saturday evening, utility OGE Energy Corp. said.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency for his state on Friday, NBC affiliate KSDK reported. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said a task force was being sent to help communities affected by the tornadoes and severe weather.