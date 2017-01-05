Play Facebook

Heavy snow and rain continued cascading over much of the West on Wednesday, freezing many cities in place, inundating others with floods and spurring authorities to warn of avalanches.

"This snow is going to be painful for a lot of folks," said Kait Parker, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. But look on the bright side, forecasters said: So much rain and snow has fallen — and will continue to fall — that the storm could put a significant dent in California's five-year drought.

Winter storm warnings were in effect across an alarmingly large part of the western third of the country Wednesday, from California to Colorado and Wyoming, including all of Utah's Salt Lake Valley.

Oregon was hit especially hard. In Otis, in coastal Lincoln County, the 8-year-old daughter of a volunteer firefighter was killed Tuesday night when wind sent a tree crashing into her family's home, the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District said.

"There's been a great outpouring — from school districts, [the] sheriff's office and everyone else — to get together and see what we can do to handle this," Fire and Rescue Capt. Jim Kusz told NBC station KGW of Portland.

A motorist puts on snow chains near Echo Summit, California, on Tuesday. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Bly, in southern Oregon near Fremont National Forest, reported 26 inches of snow, while Sunny Valley, in the southwest part, was blanketed under 2 feet.

The City of Eugene declared an ice-snow emergency Wednesday morning as snow piled up in the Willamette Valley. Mayor Kitty Percy postponed her annual State of the City address, scheduled for Wednesday night, until next week.

The Ice-Snow emergency remains in effect. Currently, 13 teams are out working on roads, bridges, sidewalks, ADA ramps and crosswalks. — Eugene Public Works (@EugenePW) January 4, 2017

The state Transportation Department closed Interstate 84 in both directions between Pendleton and Ontario on Wednesday night, warning that snow, wind and ice were creating hazardous driving conditions.

The Santiam Pass on U.S. Highway 20 between Salem and Bend was closed for several hours as state crews cleaned up after two avalanches early Wednesday, the state Transportation Department said.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Avalanche Center, an agency of the U.S. Forest Service, issued a "considerable" avalanche threat alert from the Canadian border through Washington state to just south of Portland, Oregon.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a 'considerable' avalanche threat alert from the Canadian border through Washington state to just south of Portland, Oregon. Northwest Avalanche Center

Northern California, where mountain areas were already under as much as 4 feet of snow from December storms, wasn't being spared, either.

Soda Springs, a resort community of 81 people near Donner Pass, reported 2½ feet of new snow Wednesday. And Mount Shasta Ski Park, which got 20 inches of new snow, was forced to close Wednesday as power failed across the park, NBC station KNVN of Chico reported.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions near Colfax and Truckee as state crews worked to clear numerous accidents Wednesday afternoon. The state Transportation Department said the interstate wouldn't reopen until at least midnight.

#trafficalert: Severe winter weather impacts mountain travelers. Summary of highway impacts: https://t.co/C0viXPEUKM pic.twitter.com/ckJ6hmzTV0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 5, 2017

And it's not expected to stop for a while. A Pacific weather pattern was creating a series of what meteorologists call "atmospheric rivers" — basically, narrow streams of concentrated moisture in the sky — that are expected to wash over the West into early next week.

The National Weather Service said "significant flooding" was expected across northern and central parts of the state by the weekend, and it issued a flash flood watch for the California Sierra and foothills all the way through next Monday.

Round 1 is winding down. Another #atmosphericriver is forecast to arrive this weekend & potentially stronger than the 1st. #cawx #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/pTWkXh8Eck — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2017

Transportation was chaotic across many states. More than 430 arrivals and departures were canceled or delayed Wednesday at Denver International Airport — and more than 60 flights scheduled for Thursday had already been pre-emptively canceled.

In Idaho, snow created such hazardous conditions that schools in Boise, West Ada and Nampa were closed, NBC station KTVB of Boise reported.

The Ada County Sheriff's office reported 105 slide-offs, 91 stalled or stuck vehicles and 65 crashes on county roads — just by 5 p.m. Nine of the crashes resulted in injuries, which weren't detailed.

???Records for snow depth and daily snowfall have been set as of 6 pm MST, but it is still snowing. Stay tuned for the official final totals pic.twitter.com/d9Xxunxpln — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 5, 2017

While the weather is creating a sodden mess, "this is actually really good news for the California drought," said Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. "Not only are they getting some rain from this storm, but also that snowpack is really piling up on top of the Sierras."

The Sierra Nevada snowpack provides about a third of California's water drinking and farming water when it melts in the spring. But five years of sustained drought have reduced the snowpack to half its usual size, the state Department of Water Resources reported this week.