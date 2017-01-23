At least 12 people are dead and 23 injured after severe storms struck Georgia, emergency officials said Sunday.
The National Weather Service said an outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms was expected across south Georgia, north Florida and southeast Alabama into Sunday evening.
The area was under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. ET, the NWS said, with "strong tornadoes" and "very strong damaging wind gusts" as well as scattered large hail possible.
Two of the fatalities in Georgia were reported in Berrien County, where a tree fell on a family home, according to the coroner's office there.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for seven counties in south central Georgia that were impacted by the severe weather.
"These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas," Deal said in a statement.
The governor also warned people to "exercise caution" as severe storms continued to batter the state.
"The National Weather Service predicts a third wave of severe weather today, which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta," he said. "I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries."
President Donald Trump said Sunday afternoon that he had spoken to Deal and offered his condolences for the lives lost.
Georgia electrical companies reported Sunday morning that the storm affected service for 8,599 across the state.
The severe storms came a day after a tornado struck Hattiesburg, Mississippi, leaving four dead.