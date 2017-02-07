At least three tornadoes touched down in and around New Orleans on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms destroyed homes and dropped ping pong ball-sized hail, the National Weather Service said.

There were no immediate reports of major injuries or fatalities, but emergency crews continued to survey the destruction in neighborhoods where roofs were ripped from homes and power lines snapped to the ground. More than 12,000 customers were without electricity in Orleans, Acension and Metro parishes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was en route to New Orleans to assess the storms' impact.

Tornado damage is seen in the New Orleans East area on Feb. 7, 2017. Courtesy of @FrankJJackson

Videos posted to social media, meanwhile, captured scenes of a twister funneling through a grey sky.

Southeastern Louisiana remained under a tornado warning through 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) Tuesday, while Mississippi was also under a tornado watch covering the southern half of the state, including Biloxi, Jackson and Hattiesburg. In Alabama, the city of Mobile was in the storm's path.

Eastern New Orleans suffered the heaviest damage, with some entrances to Interstate 10 closed because of the storm. Students were told to shelter-in-place around 11 a.m. CT.

Winds flipped over cars, tore through a gas station canopy and broke tall power poles off their foundations. One driver was trapped in his truck by power lines that wrapped around the cab.

"It's bad. I've never seen it this bad," eastern New Orleans resident James Thomas told The Associated Press.

The strongest tornado appeared to have hit Killian, a town in Livingston Parish located northwest of New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, the NWS said.

At least seven homes were damaged in Livingston Parish, said Brandi Janes, the deputy emergency preparedness director.

"Two of them are completely gone ... all the way to the ground," she said, adding that she knew of two injuries in the parish, both minor.

The Weather Channel reported that the storms in the South developed early Tuesday morning, also producing hail near Little Rock, Arkansas, and winds as high as 62 mph in western Tennessee.