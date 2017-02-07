At least three tornadoes touched down in and around New Orleans on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms destroyed homes and dropped ping pong ball-size hail, the National Weather Service said.

Eight people were being treated in New Orleans East Hospital, including a woman eight months pregnant whose home caved in on her and her two children. She was listed as stable, and the kids were OK, the hospital said.

Other people suffered minor injuries to their eyes, heads and hands. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

Tornado damage in the New Orleans East area Tuesday. Courtesy of @FrankJJackson

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency, was en route to New Orleans to assess the storms' impact.

Emergency crews continued to search homes and clear roads in neighborhoods where roofs were ripped from homes and power lines were snapped to the ground. More than 12,000 customers were without electricity in Orleans, Ascension and Jefferson parishes, including about 10,000 in metropolitan New Orleans.

Videos posted to social media, meanwhile, captured scenes of a twister funneling through a gray sky.

Southeastern Louisiana remained under a tornado warning through 2 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) Tuesday, while Mississippi was also under a tornado watch covering the southern half of the state, including Biloxi, Jackson and Hattiesburg. In Alabama, the city of Mobile was in the storm's path.

Eastern New Orleans suffered the heaviest damage, with some entrances to Interstate 10 closed because of the storm. Students were told to shelter-in-place around 11 a.m.

Winds flipped over cars, tore through a gas station canopy and broke tall power poles off their foundations. One driver was trapped in his truck by power lines that wrapped around the cab.

"It's bad. I've never seen it this bad," eastern New Orleans resident James Thomas told The Associated Press.

The strongest tornado appeared to have hit Killian, a town in Livingston Parish northwest of New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, the NWS said.

At least seven homes were damaged in Livingston Parish, said Brandi Janes, the deputy emergency preparedness director.

"Two of them are completely gone ... all the way to the ground," she said, adding that she knew of two injuries in the parish, both minor.

The Weather Channel reported that the storms in the South developed early Tuesday, also producing hail near Little Rock, Arkansas, and winds as high as 62 mph in western Tennessee.