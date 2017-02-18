Play Facebook

Three people were killed as a powerful storms soaked Southern California, flooding freeways and knocking out power to tens of thousands.

A 55-year-old man in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, died after apparently being electrocuted by live power lines brought down by a tree, and a person was found dead inside a submerged car near Victorville, fire officials said. A passenger was killed in a four-vehicle crash after a driver hydroplaned on a San Diego interstate, NBC San Diego reported.

Tens of thousands were left without power. A stretch of Interstate 5 in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles flooded, causing huge traffic delays, and prompting crews to use generators to try and pump water off the road, the California Department of Transportation said.

YO THIS RAIN IS FOR REAL IN LOS ANGELES TODAY!! It's turning parking garages into water parks #raininla #LA pic.twitter.com/tmKVL0T7hW — Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) February 17, 2017

Ten vehicles were stuck in a flooded road in Sun Valley and eight people trapped by fast-moving water were rescued by firefighters, the fire department said.

In Studio City, two cars plummeted into a 20-foot-deep sinkhole a street Friday night, the fire department said. One person was trapped and rescued. A section of the 110 freeway was also closed in both directions.

Cars fall into a 20 foot sinkhole in Studio City CA after today's storm. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/g8hHwL6mfV — Sean Browning (@ShootSeanNBCLA) February 18, 2017

"At one point the wind was so strong I'm surprised it didn't blow my windows out," retiree Phoenix Hocking told The Associated Press in a Facebook message from Carpinteria on the Pacific coast. "I now have a pond in my patio. And my dog is starting to grow flippers so he can go out and do his business."

The storm caused large power outages. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said electricity was knocked out for around around 82,000 customers as of 8 p.m., and Southern California Edison said 67,000 of its customers were without power as of 9 p.m.

A bicyclist rides along a flooded street as a powerful storm moves across Southern California on February 17, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. David McNew / Getty Images

Santa Barbara airport closed after runways flooded. Seven people were rescued from floodwaters in Los Angeles, the fire department said.

The storm was expected to be the most powerful in six years. Sixty-three flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Los Angeles International Airport were canceled Friday, and 270 others were delayed, the airport said.

Total rainfall predictions ranged from 2 inches to 6 inches on the coast and from 5 inches to 10 inches in foothills and coastal mountains.

Rainfall totals ranged from 3.5 inches in Santa Barbara to 9 inches in Santa Ynez Mountain Range, and Ojai in Ventura County got 6 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said Friday evening.

The Santa Clara River is rushing through @santaclarita right now. STAY AWAY from rivers & channels during #LARain. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/oF6PbkaqVr — LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) February 18, 2017

Downtown Los Angeles got less than 2 inches, the weather service said at 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) but more rain was expected, the weather service said. The rain downtown was not expected to break a record 2.18 inches set in 1184, the weather service said.