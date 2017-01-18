The inauguration is still a few days away, but this "Donald Trump" has already moved into the Oval Office.

Madame Tussauds in London, famous for immortalizing the famous in wax, unveiled their figure of the president-elect on Wednesday, who stands proudly in a replica of the Oval Office. Unlike the Barack Obama figure revealed in 2009, who was depicted smiling, Trump appears resolute and quite serious.

Madame Tussauds employees pose for a selfie with the wax figure of Donald Trump in London on Jan. 18. Frank Augstein / AP

The wax figure of Donald Trump stands in a replica of the Oval Office at Madame Tussauds in London. Frank Augstein / AP

A wax figure of then President-elect Barack Obama is unveiled in an Oval Office setting at Madame Tussauds in London on Jan. 15, 2009. Alastair Grant / AP file

Madame Tussauds locations in New York, Washington D.C. and Orlando also unveiled was figures of President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.