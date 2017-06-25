LONDON — Activists gathered for a gay Pride march in Istanbul Sunday in defiance of a ban imposed by the city governor’s office.

Organizers of the 2017 Istanbul LGBTI Pride gathered near Taksim Square shortly before 5 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) watched by large numbers of police officers.

Police gathered to block the main Istiklal Street ahead of the banned Pride march. Mehmet Akin

“We are not afraid, we are here, we are not going to change,” organizers said in a statement before the event. "Governors, governments, states change, we stay."

The statement added: “We painted this street in rainbow for 12 years [and] showed the beauty of living and marching together to the whole world. We are here again, this time to show we will fight darkness for our pride.”

The march was banned Saturday — for the third year in a row — by the city governor, citing safety and public order fears.

Turkish authorities allowed Pride marches to take place until 2014, when up to 100,000 people attended, but police dispersed crowds in 2015 and 2016.