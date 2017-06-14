A 24-story residential tower in West London was being evacuated early Wednesday as enormous flames engulfed the building, police said.

Pedestrians watch from a safe distance as a fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower rages Wednesday morning in London. Jackson Harries

Police, fire and ambulance crews raced to Grenfell Tower, part of the Lancaster West housing estate about a mile northwest of Kensington Palace.

The London Fire Brigade said it had sent 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters to battle the inferno, which it said was reported at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday local time (7:54 p.m. ET Tuesday). London Metropolitan Police would say only that "a number of people are being treated for a range of injuries."

"This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances," Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said in a statement. No cause had been determined.

I'm stuck in this block!!! Can't leave my house because I'll die from the smoke https://t.co/CGSy2dgKCb — - (@rsrzy_) June 14, 2017

"We wake up early sometimes anyway in the night, and one of my relatives saw the flames from the window and heard the people screaming," Ousama Itani, who lives in the area, told NBC News.

"It just started to burn across from one side to the other, and we saw apartment after apartment getting lit up into flames," Itani said.

Scores of passersby posted video of the giant blaze on social media, many of them also saying they could hear residents screaming for help from their windows. The BBC's London radio service said the fire could be seen from vantage points across the city.

3/3 Grenfell Tower, on the Lancaster West Estate, near White City. pic.twitter.com/bGk3xKBcjz — Lucia Walker (@luciajwalker) June 14, 2017

Police said the 120-unit tower was being evacuated. Cordons were erected to seal off the scene, and people were urged to avoid the area.

Grenfell Tower was recently totally refurbished, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the local governing authority.