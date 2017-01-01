Play Facebook

Thirty-five people were killed after a gunman opened fire on an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations, the governor said, in a shooting that was described as an act of terror.

Forty others were wounded in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said according to CNN Turk.

Special forces were sealing off a 2-mile radius around the nightclub, and it was unclear where the attacker was. Security at the venue told NBC News the attacker was believed to be inside, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

Ambulances transport wounded people after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 1, 2017. STR / EPA

The attacker killed a police officer and a civilian before entering the club at around 1:15 a.m. local time, Sahin said according to state media Anadolu Agency.

"He then carried out this violent and cruel act by spraying bullets on innocent people who were celebrating the New Year," Sahin said according to Anadolu Agency. The attacker was carrying a "long barreled weapon," Sahin said.

He did not say which group if any was suspected in the attack, and it did not appear that any group has immediately claimed responsibility.

There were more than 500 people inside the club at the time, private NTV television reported. Ten of the wounded were in critical condition, Sahin said. Thirty-four of those killed were civilians, and one of the dead was a police officer, the governor said.

Sinem Uyanik was in the club with her husband, who was wounded in the attack but survived.

"Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me," she told The Associated Press outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out."

An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Reuters

U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed about the situation. "The President expressed condolences for the innocent lives lost," and instructed his team to offer appropriate assistance to Turkey, White House deputy press secretary Eric Schultz said.

National Security Council spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms.

"That such an atrocity could be perpetrated upon innocent revelers, many of whom were celebrating New Year's Eve, underscores the savagery of the attackers," he said in a statement. Price reaffirmed U.S. support for Turkey, a NATO ally.

The Reina nightclub has been described as a trendy spot popular with the international crowd and frequented by celebrities. It is on shore of the Bosphorous strait.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by ISIS or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag vowed that Turkey would press ahead with its fight against violent groups.

"Turkey will continue its determined and effective combat to root out terror," Bozdag said on Twitter.

Earlier this month two bombings near a stadium in Istanbul killed 38 people, mostly police officers, and injured 155 others. A Turkey-based Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for that attack.

The. U.S. embassy in Turkey in an emergency message warned U.S. citizens to avoid the area and asked Americans to contact family members. It reminded Americans that extremist groups are continuing "aggressive efforts" to carry out attacks in places where U.S. citizens live or frequent.

The U.S. State Department said it would remain in touch with Turkish authorities during the investigation. High Representative for the European Union Federica Mogherini tweeted her condolences.

2017 starts with an attack in #Istanbul. Our thoughts are with victims and their loved ones. We continue to work to prevent these tragedies — Federica Mogherini (@FedericaMog) January 1, 2017

Cities around the world stepped up security in anticipation of New Year's and following the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin and other terror attacks.

New York City Police Department officials said Saturday they were redeploying some counter-terrorism teams and patrols to nightclubs as a precaution as that city prepared to celebrate New Year's. The police officials cautioned there is no new specific or credible threats to New York.