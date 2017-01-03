A 7.2-magnitude was recorded Wednesday morning about 100 miles off the Fiji Islands, but little damage or threat to life was expected.

The quake was recorded at 10:52 a.m. (4:52 ET Tuesday) 115 miles southwest of the South Pacific islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami threat notice, but it was soon canceled.

The quake wasn't felt in Suva, the capital, an official at the U.S. Embassy told NBC News.

Don Blakeman, geophysicist for the USGS, told NBC News that the quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of about 9½ miles, "which is a little more of a concern."

But "I don't think it will be a devastating quake for them," Blakeman said. "It's far enough away that they may feel it, but it likely won't cause any damage."