JERUSALEM — Israeli police banned men under the age of 50 from entering one of Jerusalem’s holiest sites as a security measure ahead of expected protests Friday.

Palestinians have been angered by the installation of metal detectors at the shrine with some calling for a “day of rage.”

The devices were installed after two Israeli policeman were shot dead at the site which is known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to discuss with security chiefs whether to remove the detectors late Thursday before Israeli media reported they would remain in place

Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barakat, said Friday that decision was “courageous” even if it leads to “security challenges.”

“This is not a political issue, but a professional security issue,” Barakat added.

Conflicts over the holy site, home to the Al Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock which are revered by Muslims, have repeatedly triggered Israeli-Palestinian confrontations over the years.

The complex is managed by Jordan and is adjacent to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are permitted to pray.

In recent days, Palestinians have protested by praying in the street at the entrance to the site while some have clashed with police.

Muslim clerics have also urged worshipers to skip prayers in neighborhood mosques on Friday and converge on the shrine in an attempt to draw larger crowds.

Former grand mufti of Jerusalem Ekremeh Sabri told NBC News by phone that the protesters were refusing to enter “into Al Aqsa mosque through the electronic gates.

“I am calling all Muslims to come to the Old City and pray out side. Al Aqsa mosque is ours and just for us,” he added.

Approximately 4,000 Palestinian Muslims pray outside the entrance to the old city of Jerusalem as it is partially blocked by Israeli Police on July 19, 2017. Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images

As protesters gathered Friday, Israeli border police threw stun grenades at Palestinians who tried to push towards a police roadblock.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department called for the status quo to be maintained in the management of the site.

Police in Jerusalem said Friday that it had information of “extremist elements to violate the law” and was stepping up security around the city.

Friday is the highlight of the Muslim religious week, when tens of thousands typically converge on the holy site for prayers.

Eoghan Macguire reported from London.