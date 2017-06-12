MOSCOW — Thousands of Russians protested against corruption on Monday, part of opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-shot drive to unseat President Vladimir Putin at the ballot box next year.

Navalny is aiming to repeat the nationwide protests that rattled the Kremlin three months ago.

Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow on May 30. SERGEI ILNITSKY / EPA, file

The scale and geographical reach of the protests will show if Navalny can build on the success of rallies in March calling for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally, to quit.

Those protests were the largest since a wave of anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2012 and resulted in more than 1,000 arrests, putting rare domestic pressure on Putin.

Monday is Russia Day, a public holiday, a factor that may boost turnout.

Navalny's website reported Monday that protests were held in more than a half-dozen cities in the Far East, including the major Pacific ports of Vladivostok and Khabarovsk and in Siberia's Barnaul. Photos on the website suggested turnouts of hundreds at the rallies.

“ I want our taxes to be converted into roads, schools and hospitals, not into yachts, palaces and vineyards”

Eleven demonstrators were arrested in Vladivostok, according to OVD-Info, a website that monitors political repressions.

There is a risk of violence. Authorities in Moscow, the location of what is expected to be the largest protest, authorized a venue well away from the city center.

But Navalny said late on Sunday that the authorities had pressured firms into refusing to supply him and his allies with sound and video equipment to make themselves heard and seen.

For that reason, he said he was switching the venue to Tverskaya Street, Moscow's main avenue near the Kremlin. That means the protest will be illegal in the authorities' eyes and that riot police could be ordered to move in to break it up.

Related: Why Russian Protesters Are Taunting PM With Bath Toys

For now, polls suggest Navalny, who was jailed for 15 days for disobeying a police officer at the last protest, has scant chance of unseating Putin, who enjoys high ratings. It remains unclear too whether the Kremlin will let Navalny run for the presidency.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed FROM MARCh 27: Russian Opposition Leader Jailed Following Protests 0:42 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/907486275710" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

But the 41-year-old lawyer turned political street campaigner hopes anger over corruption may boost his support.

A video he made accusing Medvedev of owning a giant estate and of living far beyond his means has garnered over 22 million online views to date.

Related: Average Russian Bribe Jumps 75 Percent in a Year, Official Says

Medvedev dismissed Navalny's allegations as politically motivated "nonsense."

In April, Navalny suffered damage to one eye after an attacker doused his face with a green antiseptic liquid.

"I want changes," Navalny wrote. "I want to live in a modern democratic state and I want our taxes to be converted into roads, schools and hospitals, not into yachts, palaces and vineyards."

The Kremlin has long sought to cast the opposition as a phenomenon of a privileged, Westernized urban elite out of touch with people in Russia's far-flung regions.

Monday's protests could demonstrate that the opposition has significant support throughout the vast country.

— Reuters