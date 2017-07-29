Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Sunday that police conducted a counter-terror operation "to disrupt a plot to bring down an airplane," and announced increased security at the nation's airports.

"The operation is continuing. At this stage four people have been arrested and a considerable amount of material has been seized by police," Turnbull said in an address at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning local time (5:30 p.m. Saturday ET).

The identities of those arrested were not immediately released. Australian Federal Police said the multiple searches were conducted in the Sydney suburbs of Lakemba, Surry Hills, Wiley Park and Punchbowl.

Police man a check point in the Sydney inner suburb of Surry Hills on July 29, 2017. Four people were arrested in a series of raids across Sydney on July 29 which the prime minister said were carried out to foil plans for terrorist attacks in Australia. William West / AFP - Getty Images

Turnbull said additional security measures were put in place at Sydney’s airport since Thursday, and those and other measures were extended to all major airports around the country overnight.

"Some of the measures will be obvious to the public, some will not be," Turnbull said. He said travelers should be prepared for additional scrutiny at screening points.

Turnbull called the arrests "an example of the outstanding work that is conducted by the joint counter terrorism team."

Australian Federal Police and New South Wales police said in a joint statement that the four men taken into custody "are assisting police with their enquiries."

"Be assured we have the finest security and intelligence services in the world and they are working, as is my government, and all our governments around Australia to keep Australians safe," Turnbull said.

The nation’s terror threat level remains at probable, according to the country’s National Terrorism Threat Advisory System.