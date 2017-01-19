Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Rescuers Battle Heavy Snow to Reach Hotel Buried by Avalanche 0:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/858026051507" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ROME — An earthquake-triggered avalanche buried a resort hotel in central Italy, leaving up to 29 hotel guests and workers either missing or dead, rescue workers said early Thursday.

Authorities spent the night battling atrocious weather conditions trying to reach the Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola, on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta from the Abruzzo mountain rescue team told Italy's ANSA news agency.

Fabrizio Curcio, head of Italy's civil protection agency, confirmed that 22 guests registered at the hotel were unaccounted for, along with "six or seven" workers.

The Hotel Rigopiano after Wednesday's avalanche. HANDOUT / Reuters

Two survivors raised the alarm, including one who was flown to the hospital suffering from hypothermia. One body has been found so far, Curcio said.

A survivor said he escaped because he had gone outside to his car to get something when the avalanche struck, ANSA reported.

Giampaolo Parete, 38, told doctors that his wife and two children were buried in the avalanche, it reported. He said that the car hadn't been buried and that he waited there for rescuers.

Italy's Civil Protection department said overnight that it dispatched a team of 20 rescuers including seven firefighters, two mountain rescue teams and six ambulances. They reached the scene at 4:30 a.m. local time Thursday (10:30 p.m. Wednesday ET).

Local media pictures showed rescuers with shovels digging through a wall of snow, and at least one man being led through the cleared path.

Mounds of snow and debris appear to have smashed through a hotel wall into the lobby.

Piles of snow and rubble cascade down the stairway into the foyer of the Hotel Rigopiano. AP

The region has been shaken by dozens of aftershocks since a major quake last August that killed nearly 300 people and ruined buildings in historic towns and hamlets.

Four strong temblors struck Wednesday morning, adding to problems caused by cold weather and winter storms.

The first, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit Montereale at about 10:25 a.m. (5:25 a.m. ET), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Throughout Wednesday, seismologists registered more than 100 aftershocks.

The Hotel Rigopiano before the disaster. Ropi / Zuma Press

The four-star, three-story Hotel Rigopiano features a spa and thermal pool and is billed as a luxury retreat with more than 40 rooms. The last tweet on its official account was a message from Wednesday that said: "Due to bad weather the phone lines are down."

In Rome, more than 100 miles away from epicenter, the subway system was closed for several hours Wednesday as a precaution following the quakes.

Maurizio Pelosi, mayor of the town of Capitagno, near the epicenter of Wednesday's quakes, said many local roads were blocked due to the snow even before the temblors.