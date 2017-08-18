Heidi Nunes thought nothing of it when her husband, Jared Tucker, told her he was going to the bathroom.

The couple from Walnut Creek, California, were in Europe celebrating their first wedding anniversary and had just enjoyed drinks on Barcelona's wide, largely pedestrianized tourist street of La Rambla.

"Next thing I know there's screaming yelling," Nunes, a 40-year-old teacher, told NBC News. "I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming."

Heidi Nunes and her husband Jared Tucker. This photo was taken just an hour before the attack. Heidi Nunes

Some 6,000 miles from home, they found themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack Thursday afternoon. A driver had plowed through pedestrians on La Rambla, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100.

ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for what appeared to be the latest in a spate of low-tech terror attacks across Europe.

Nunes hasn't seen her husband since.

She and her husband, who is a 42-year-old construction worker, had been on a romantic tour of Europe to celebrate their first year of marriage, traveling through Paris, Venice and then the Catalan city.

They were enjoying drinks on an outside patio when Nunes said she wanted to go and look at some jewelry. Tucker told her he was heading to the bathroom.

She said she's aware of a photograph circulating online that appears to show her husband looking "very injured" and being helped by someone in a black t-shirt. More than 12 hours after the incident played out, she is desperate to find him soon.

A happier image depicts the couple taken shortly before the attack.

"The picture was taken about an hour before the attack while we were sitting at a little patio," Nunes said of a photo she provided to NBC News.

The attack is one of three incidents in northeast Spain that officials believe are connected.

Hours after the van ramming, police shot dead five attackers wearing bomb belts in the popular seaside resort of Cambrils, around 60 miles southwest of Barcelona. Six people were injured in the incident, which officials said was related to the carnage in Barcelona.

Also believed to be connected is an explosion that killed one person Wednesday night in the town of Alcanar, around 100 miles to the southwest.