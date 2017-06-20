The main train station in the Belgian capital was evacuated Tuesday evening after security forces shot a person following a small but fiery blast, officials said.

Nobody besides the alleged perpetrator was hurt in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time at Brussels Central Station, the prosecutor's office reported.

"Military personnel had to neutralize an individual," the Belgian Crisis Center reported in a tweet. "Situation is under control. Police are on the scene. Follow orders."

The condition and identity of the wounded suspect was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, heavily armed police officers and soldiers surrounded the train station and sealed off the entrances, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

The U.S. Embassy in Brussels sent out an alert urging American citizens to "avoid the area."

Brussels has been on high alert since March 2016 when three coordinated suicide bombings at the city's airport in Zavendem and at the Maalbeek Metro station left 32 dead.

The three suicide bombers were also killed.

This is a developing story check back with NBC News for updates.