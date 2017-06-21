The main train station in the Belgian capital was evacuated Tuesday evening after security forces foiled a "terror attack" by shooting a suspect following a small but fiery blast, the country's top prosecutor said.

Only the alleged perpetrator was hurt in the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) at Brussels Central Station, the Belgian federal prosecutor reported.

Federal prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt added that "this incident is considered as a terrorist attack."

"Military personnel had to neutralize an individual," the Belgian Crisis Center reported in a tweet. "Situation is under control. Police are on the scene. Follow orders."

The condition and identity of the wounded suspect was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, heavily armed police officers and soldiers surrounded the train station and sealed off the entrances, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

The U.S. Embassy in Brussels sent out an alert urging American citizens to "avoid the area."

The Crisis Center, which monitors security threats in the country, said based on initial information it didn't see a need to raise the terror threat in the country to the highest level.

Brussels has been on high alert since March 2016 when three coordinated suicide bombings at the city's airport in Zavendem and at the Maalbeek Metro station left 32 dead.

The three suicide bombers were also killed.