Nine Dead After Boat Carrying 170 People Sinks in Colombia

Nine people were dead and 28 were missing after a boat carrying 170 people sank in Colombia on Sunday, local authorities said.

On its Twitter account, the state government of Antioquia added that 24 people were being treated in a local hospital and that seven had been discharged.

Rescuers search for victims after a tourist boat sank with 150 passengers aboard Sunday in the Guatape reservoir in Colombia. Fredy Builes / Reuters

The Colombian air force said earlier that it was conducting a helicopter rescue operation, and President Juan Manuel Santos said relief agencies were assisting. Specialized divers were searching for the missing.

"I deeply regret the events in @Guatape_Ant," Antioquia's governor, Luis Pérez Gutiérrez, said on Twitter, referring to the reservoir where the boat sank.

The reservoir, a short drive east of Medellin, is popular with kayakers, paddle boarders and tour boat operators. This weekend is a long one — Monday is a national holiday — and the area was packed with revelers, The Associated Press reported.

The boat, El Almirante, was recreational, according to the AP.

A local restaurant owner, Daniel Giraldo, told the AP that he rushed to shore after hearing ambulance sirens. By the time he got there, the boat was already submerged.

"It sank in a matter of four minutes," he said.

Video posted online showed the colorful, four-level boat listing, then disappearing into the water. A large group of people can be seen on a roof deck as smaller vessels and jet skis race toward them, apparently to help rescue passengers.

It wasn't immediately clear why the boat sank, but a local television network, Teleantioquia, reported the vessel was overcrowded: It was designed for a maximum of 150 passengers, but 170 were aboard. According to the AP, none of them were wearing life vests.

It was unclear if any Americans were affected in the incident, a U.S. State Department official told NBC News.