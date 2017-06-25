Boat Carrying 150 People Sinks in Colombia

A boat carrying 150 people sank in Colombia on Sunday, the country's air force said.
Authorities had not yet said how many people had been rescued or if there were fatalities, but the Associated Press, citing a local hospital official, Eduardo Rivera, said that three people had died.
The Air Force said in a statement that it was conducting a helicopter rescue operation, and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said that relief agencies were assisting.
The boat, described by the AP as recreational, was in a reservoir east of Medellin popular with kayakers, paddle boarders and tour boat operators.
Video that appeared to be shot by a local television production company and posted online showed a large, multi-level boat listing, then disappearing into the water. A large group of people can be seen on a roof deck as dozens of smaller vessels race toward them.
The AP reported that the boat appeared to be overloaded and that passengers were not wearing life vests.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.