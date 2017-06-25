Boat Carrying 150 People Sinks in Colombia

A boat carrying 150 people sank in Colombia on Sunday, the country's air force said.

.@FuerzaAereaCol apoya a esta hora rescate de personas de embarcación que naufragó en Guatapé, Antioquia #FAC pic.twitter.com/f5yowjBcMe — FuerzaAéreaColombian (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 25, 2017

Authorities had not yet said how many people had been rescued or if there were fatalities, but the Associated Press, citing a local hospital official, Eduardo Rivera, said that three people had died.

The Air Force said in a statement that it was conducting a helicopter rescue operation, and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said that relief agencies were assisting.

The boat, described by the AP as recreational, was in a reservoir east of Medellin popular with kayakers, paddle boarders and tour boat operators.

Video that appeared to be shot by a local television production company and posted online showed a large, multi-level boat listing, then disappearing into the water. A large group of people can be seen on a roof deck as dozens of smaller vessels race toward them.

The AP reported that the boat appeared to be overloaded and that passengers were not wearing life vests.

