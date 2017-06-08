Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

Bodies, Plane Parts Found in Search for Myanmar Aircraft Carrying 120

by Associated Press

advertisement

DAWEI, Myanmar — A navy ship and local fishermen found bodies and aircraft parts in the seas off Myanmar on Thursday, a day after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared, a military spokesman said.

The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff from Myeik, also known as Mergui, while flying at 18,000 feet over the Andaman Sea.

Wreckage of missing Myanmar military plane found; more than 120 feared dead 0:51

Gen. Myat Min Oo said local fishermen had found seven bodies after a navy ship located two life jackets, three bodies and a tire that was part of an aircraft wheel. The wreckage was found in the sea west of the town of Laung Lone.

The plane carried 106 passengers — mostly families of military personnel — and 14 crew members. Fifteen of the passengers were children.

It is the rainy season in Myanmar but a civil aviation official said the weather had been "normal" with good visibility when the aircraft took off.

The plane was bought in March 2016 and had a total of 809 flying hours. It was carrying 2.4 tons of supplies, the military said.

Nicknamed the "air camel" in Chinese, the multi-purpose aircraft was approved for production in 1980 and is still being produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation, a unit of state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China.

Associated Press
Topics Asia, Asian America, World
First Published
Next Story U.K. Election 2017: Exit Polls Show Potential Hung Parliament, No Party Has Enough Seats
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement