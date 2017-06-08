DAWEI, Myanmar — A navy ship and local fishermen found bodies and aircraft parts in the seas off Myanmar on Thursday, a day after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared, a military spokesman said.

The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff from Myeik, also known as Mergui, while flying at 18,000 feet over the Andaman Sea.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Wreckage of missing Myanmar military plane found; more than 120 feared dead 0:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/962802243990" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Gen. Myat Min Oo said local fishermen had found seven bodies after a navy ship located two life jackets, three bodies and a tire that was part of an aircraft wheel. The wreckage was found in the sea west of the town of Laung Lone.

The plane carried 106 passengers — mostly families of military personnel — and 14 crew members. Fifteen of the passengers were children.

It is the rainy season in Myanmar but a civil aviation official said the weather had been "normal" with good visibility when the aircraft took off.

The plane was bought in March 2016 and had a total of 809 flying hours. It was carrying 2.4 tons of supplies, the military said.

Nicknamed the "air camel" in Chinese, the multi-purpose aircraft was approved for production in 1980 and is still being produced by Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation, a unit of state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China.