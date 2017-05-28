British Airways Aims at Near Normal Gatwick Schedule After Outage

British Airways said late Saturday that it is aiming to operate a "near normal schedule" of flights from Gatwick Airport and the majority of services at Heathrow Airport on Sunday after an IT system outage led to canceled flights.

"We are extremely sorry for the significant levels of disruption caused to customers and understand how frustrating their experiences have been," British Airways said in a statement late Saturday local time.

Tens of thousands of air travelers were delayed or stranded worldwide after the "major IT system failure" caused the suspension of service at the two hubs.

While some systems have returned, the air carrier warned of some disruptions as aircraft and crews were left out of position around the world.

"We are repositioning some aircraft during the night to enable us to operate as much of our schedule as possible throughout Sunday," the airline said.

Some passengers complained that the airline wasn't providing enough information amid the severe service disruption.

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz on Saturday apologized to customers on social media. He said the problems seemed to stem from a power supply issue, and noted that there was no evidence of a cyber attack.

The problems came on a particularly busy weekend in Britain, with a public holiday on Monday and many children starting school mid-term breaks.

British Airways advised travelers to check on the status of flights. It said that for passengers on flights to or from the two airports on Sunday or Monday, "even if your flight is still operating, you can rebook to travel up to and including 10 June."

The system failure comes after a series of similar IT troubles for the British flag carrier, which is part of a transatlantic joint venture with American Airlines. Earlier this month, the British Airways website was offline for many hours, while its new "FLY" check-in and flight management system has also suffered major outages.